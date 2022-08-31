The ITAA Benevolent Fund – Here to Help

The trustees of the ITAA (Irish Travel Agents Association) Benevolent Fund would like to remind travel industry professionals of the many services available to them, should they find themselves in difficult times as we move out of summer.

The purpose of the fund is to offer financial and emotional assistance to past and present ITAA members when they find themselves in need.

Until recently, the fund assisted predominantly with financial worries – helping industry colleagues with mortgage repayments, heating bills and food vouchers to name a few – but earlier this year, an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) was launched to provide emotional support also.

Trustee, Audrey Headon shared: “We feel that there are many of our former and current colleagues who have suffered greatly over the past few years and this programme could help them greatly. It is essential to stress that this service is offered in the utmost confidentiality.”

The Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) is a free, confidential counselling and wellbeing support service available to all ITAA employees, past and present, their partner/spouse and dependent children over 16 living at home. The service is available 24/7, 365 days a year offering support for a wide variety of personal or work-related issues you might be facing such as:

Stress

Anxiety

Low mood

Marital or relationship problems

Family problems

Loss & grief

Substance abuse issues

Financial worries

Questions on a legal matter

Help with career planning

Confidence issues

Consumer queries

Worries about physical health

Further details can also be found on the website: https://www.itaabenevolentfund.com/eap-portal/

Confidential access to the service can be found through the portal: https://itaa.spectrum.life/login?org=ITAABF where you can live chat or request a call back. You can also call direct on freephone: 1800 903 542 or toll paid international: 00 353 1 518 0277 to speak with a counsellor in confidence. If you wish to speak to a trustee about the EAP or if you are in need of financial assistance, the contact details of all 8 trustees can be found on www.itaabenevolentfund.com. All calls are treated with total confidentiality.

ITAA Benevolent Fund trustees: