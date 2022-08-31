SEARCH
HomeNewsThe ITAA Benevolent Fund - Here to Help
News

The ITAA Benevolent Fund – Here to Help

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
6

The trustees of the ITAA (Irish Travel Agents Association) Benevolent Fund would like to remind travel industry professionals of the many services available to them, should they find themselves in difficult times as we move out of summer.

The purpose of the fund is to offer financial and emotional assistance to past and present ITAA members when they find themselves in need.

Until recently, the fund assisted predominantly with financial worries – helping industry colleagues with mortgage repayments, heating bills and food vouchers to name a few – but earlier this year, an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) was launched to provide emotional support also.

Trustee, Audrey Headon shared: “We feel that there are many of our former and current colleagues who have suffered greatly over the past few years and this programme could help them greatly. It is essential to stress that this service is offered in the utmost confidentiality.”

The Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) is a free, confidential counselling and wellbeing support service available to all ITAA employees, past and present, their partner/spouse and dependent children over 16 living at home. The service is available 24/7, 365 days a year offering support for a wide variety of personal or work-related issues you might be facing such as:

  • Stress
  • Anxiety
  • Low mood
  • Marital or relationship problems
  • Family problems
  • Loss & grief
  • Substance abuse issues
  • Financial worries
  • Questions on a legal matter
  • Help with career planning
  • Confidence issues
  • Consumer queries
  • Worries about physical health

Further details can also be found on the website: https://www.itaabenevolentfund.com/eap-portal/

Confidential access to the service can be found through the portal: https://itaa.spectrum.life/login?org=ITAABF where you can live chat or request a call back. You can also call direct on freephone: 1800 903 542 or toll paid international: 00 353 1 518 0277 to speak with a counsellor in confidence. If you wish to speak to a trustee about the EAP or if you are in need of financial assistance, the contact details of all 8 trustees can be found on www.itaabenevolentfund.com. All calls are treated with total confidentiality.

ITAA Benevolent Fund trustees:

  • Audrey Headon
  • Barry Walsh
  • Frances Grogan
  • Sharon Jordan
  • Maria Dilworth
  • Bepi Gaidoni
  • Des Abbott
  • Carrie Day
Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous articleCelebrity Cruises Thanks Travel Agents with New ‘Celebrity Auctions’ Rewards Scheme

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie