The Holiday World Shows Return

The annual Holiday World Shows return next January. The first shows are back after the incredibly successful January 2020 shows, and next year’s events are open now to exhibitor bookings.

The Show dates are The Holiday Show in Association with Shannon Airport 14-15 January; Holiday World Show Belfast 20-22 January; and Holiday World Show Dublin 27-29 January.

The three shows, running over 30 years, reach the largest B2B and B2C holiday audience across the island of Ireland. Opportunities are available for both International travel trade and Domestic tourism bodies.

The Holiday World Shows attract up to 70,000 visitors each year, allowing consumers to plan their holiday with confidence, offering a huge range of thrilling vacation options with hundreds of exclusive Holiday World Show deals available, this is the ideal opportunity for exhibitors to take bookings.

The three Holiday World Shows transform into a hub of exotic, vibrant, multicultural activity; from the Americas with the Visit USA Pavilion to Asia, Europe to Africa and the Middle East, visitors can literally experience the locations on offer. Over 500 destinations were showcased last year.

The shows aim to remove the stress of juggling multiple impersonal online bookings for flights, accommodation, insurance and transport by offering face-to-face interaction for the consumer with real-life travel professionals with both experience and accountability.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association said, “The Holiday World Shows are fantastic Events for the travel trade and consumers alike. After a break in International travel for the past few years, there is an enormous demand from the consumer to travel. These Events offer a great opportunity for the travel trade to showcase their product, to display their domestic tourism offerings. Every Holiday World Show provides an array of culture, vibrancy and excitement packed into the RDS Simmonscourt, and 2023 will be no different.”