The Holiday Show Returns to Limerick This Weekend

The Holiday Show – in association with Shannon Airport – is back in Limerick this weekend.

As announced at the start of the month, it is the first running of the show for 3 years and sees a welcome return of expert travel advice to Limerick.

The show runs across this weekend – Saturday and Sunday, 14th and 15th January 2023.

It also takes place in a new venue, this year – The Radisson Blu hotel, Ennis Road, Limerick.

This year, The Holiday Show has assembled exhibitors from across the globe, all under one roof. Customers can secure show-only holiday deals, receive stellar advice from travel professionals, be in with a chance to win holiday prizes and enjoy FREE admission and car parking.

Long haul, short haul, staycations, package holidays, family holidays and adventure holidays are all being catered for at the show.

Speaking at the launch announcement, earlier this month, Declan Power, Shannon Airport’s Head of Aviation Development said: “We are delighted to be back after a three year hiatus, with dates early in the New Year and a new easily accessible venue. Shannon Airport continues to be the preferred airport of choice for Irish tourists outside of Dublin due to its ease of access and range of flight options to the USA, the UK and Europe.

“This past year has seen the introduction of new services to locations such as Liverpool, Paris, Naples and Porto as well as announcing a new transatlantic seasonal service non-stop to Chicago, giving our customers even more choice from Shannon.”

The Holiday Show 2023 in association with Shannon Airport takes place in the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Ennis Road, Limerick and will be open from 11am to 5pm on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th January. Entry and car parking is FREE.

Visitors to the show will have the opportunity to discuss and book their holidays with travel experts and will be in with a chance to win one of many prizes on offer throughout the two-day event.