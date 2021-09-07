News

The Heat is On: Aer Lingus Summer 2022 Routes On Sale Now

The Heat is On: Aer Lingus Summer 2022 Routes On Sale Now

Schools are back, results are out and summer is officially over.

But fear not, Aer Lingus Summer 2022 routes are now on sale and the promise of sun, sea, sand and sangria awaits.

Get ready to swap staycations for European destinations with seats to Spain, France, Italy, Portugal and more on sale now.

Popular routes including Faro, Malaga and the Canary Islands are already booking up fast as holiday makers seal their plans for summer 2022. Plus, there’s an incredible 20% off checked bags to Europe for May and June*.

Since the introduction of the EU digital green cert and reopening of travel within the EU, many have been enthusiastically planning their return to the beaches and cities of Europe having missed out on the traditional summer holiday for the past two years.

Make up for lost time and book Malaga or the Algarve (Faro) for your next holiday, striking the perfect balance of beach and bustle.

Those looking for a lively and active trip will love the island hopping hotspots Corfu and Dubrovnik.

For the perfect couple’s getaway, explore the coastal cities of Nice, Lisbon and Naples and all those regions have to offer.

Or for fun in the sun with all the family, choose the Canary Islands – Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, or the Balearic island of Majorca.

Book now to secure your spot in the sun for summer 2022 at aerlingus.com.

*20% off checked bags to Europe offer is for travel between 25 April and 24 June 2022 and applies to Saver fares only. Guests must book by 13 September 2021 to avail of this offer.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Celebrity Cruises Unveils New Agent Rewards Programme

Leona KennySeptember 7, 2021
Read More

Tuesday Travel Tips: Malta with Sharon Jordan of ITTN & Roisin Carbery of Tropical Sky

Leona KennySeptember 7, 2021
Read More

Loganair Restarts Dublin-Aberdeen Route

Fionn DavenportSeptember 7, 2021
Read More

Europe’s Hidden Highlights on Newstalk: The Dalmatian Coast

Fionn DavenportSeptember 7, 2021
Read More

Registration Open for Travel Centres Conference

Fionn DavenportSeptember 7, 2021
Read More

What Now for Business Travel? ‘Some of the Mad Regular Dashes Across the Atlantic aren’t Necessary’

Fionn DavenportSeptember 7, 2021
Read More

Aviation Authority Aims to Achieve ‘Carbon Neutral’ Status by 2025

Fionn DavenportSeptember 7, 2021
Read More

Celebrity Cruises Unveils £25,000 Prize Giveaway for Travel Agents

Fionn DavenportSeptember 6, 2021
Read More

ITTN Ireland Gets a New Name & Logo: Welcome to Travel2Ireland

Fionn DavenportSeptember 6, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn