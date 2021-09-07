The Heat is On: Aer Lingus Summer 2022 Routes On Sale Now

Schools are back, results are out and summer is officially over.

But fear not, Aer Lingus Summer 2022 routes are now on sale and the promise of sun, sea, sand and sangria awaits.

Get ready to swap staycations for European destinations with seats to Spain, France, Italy, Portugal and more on sale now.

Popular routes including Faro, Malaga and the Canary Islands are already booking up fast as holiday makers seal their plans for summer 2022. Plus, there’s an incredible 20% off checked bags to Europe for May and June*.

Since the introduction of the EU digital green cert and reopening of travel within the EU, many have been enthusiastically planning their return to the beaches and cities of Europe having missed out on the traditional summer holiday for the past two years.

Make up for lost time and book Malaga or the Algarve (Faro) for your next holiday, striking the perfect balance of beach and bustle.

Those looking for a lively and active trip will love the island hopping hotspots Corfu and Dubrovnik.

For the perfect couple’s getaway, explore the coastal cities of Nice, Lisbon and Naples and all those regions have to offer.

Or for fun in the sun with all the family, choose the Canary Islands – Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, or the Balearic island of Majorca.

Book now to secure your spot in the sun for summer 2022 at aerlingus.com.

*20% off checked bags to Europe offer is for travel between 25 April and 24 June 2022 and applies to Saver fares only. Guests must book by 13 September 2021 to avail of this offer.