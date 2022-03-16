Across the pond, the Globe Travel Awards 2022 were held with fanfair, glits & glamour. Winners on the night included many familiar brands including Royal Caribbean International, Rocky Mountaineer and Do Something Different. Jennifer Callister, Sarah Revell & Graham Hennessy share with ITTN what winning a Travel Globe means to their brands.
Graham Hennessy, County Manager for Ireland & Scotland – Do Something Different, shared “So happy that DoSomethingDifferent.com was named Best Add-Ons Provider at the Travel Weekly Globe Awards last night. The competition was fierce and means a lot for us to have received the votes and support from our travel agent partners. The award and support we get is testament to our staff who firmly believe in putting our customers first. Even more reason to extend and celebrate this bank holiday weekend”
Sarah Revell told ITTN “Rocky Mountaineer are delighted to win Best Rail Company at the Travel Weekly Globes. This award means the world to us, especially after the difficult last two years we have all had. The support from our Travel Agent partners is as always, hugely appreciated and we can’t wait to get more people onboard this year!”
Jennifer Callister, head of sales for Ireland, commented to ITTN: “This award is the culmination of the incredible hard work from Royal teams across the world and I’m so pleased we have been recognised by the Travel Weekly Globe Awards for the 15th time. Our commitment to our trade partners only grows and we are excited for the next year ahead!”
Winners for the Globe Travel Awards 2022 Include:
On the Water
Best Ferry Company – P&O Ferries
Best Mainstream Cruise Company – Royal Caribbean International
Best Premium Cruise Company – Celebrity Cruises
Best Luxury Cruise Company – Silversea Cruises
Best Specialist Cruise Company – Hurtigruten
Best River Cruise Company – Riviera Travel
Destinations
Best Tourist Board – Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc
Best All-Inclusive Resort Operator – Ikos Resorts
Best Hotel Chain – Palladium Hotel Group
Best Attraction – Walt Disney World Resort
On the Move
Best Premium Touring Company – Wendy Wu Tours
Best Adventure Operator – G Adventures
Flying
Best Short-Haul Airline – Jet2.com
Best Long-Haul Airline & Best Premium Airline Service – Emirates
Best UK Airport – Heathrow
Long-Haul
Best Long-Haul Operator – Gold Medal
Best Long-Haul Specialist Operator – Wendy Wu Tours
Best Luxury Operator – If Only
Short-Haul
Best Short-Haul Operator – Jet2holidays
Best Operator for Activities – Inghams
Best Accommodation-Only Provider – Bedsonline
Best UK Holidays Operator – Great Little Breaks
Serving the Industry
Best Add-Ons Provider – DoSomethingDifferent.com
Best Technology Provider – Traveltek
Best Insurance Provider – Holiday Extras
Best Trade Sales Team & Best Trade-Friendly Brand – Jet2holidays
Special Awards
Outstanding Achievement Award – Joanne Dooey, Love to Travel
Unsung Hero Award – Emma Ramm, Barrhead Travel
Innovation in Travel Award – Hurtigruten