Across the pond, the Globe Travel Awards 2022 were held with fanfair, glits & glamour. Winners on the night included many familiar brands including Royal Caribbean International, Rocky Mountaineer and Do Something Different. Jennifer Callister, Sarah Revell & Graham Hennessy share with ITTN what winning a Travel Globe means to their brands.

Graham Hennessy, County Manager for Ireland & Scotland – Do Something Different, shared “So happy that DoSomethingDifferent.com was named Best Add-Ons Provider at the Travel Weekly Globe Awards last night. The competition was fierce and means a lot for us to have received the votes and support from our travel agent partners. The award and support we get is testament to our staff who firmly believe in putting our customers first. Even more reason to extend and celebrate this bank holiday weekend”

Sarah Revell told ITTN “Rocky Mountaineer are delighted to win Best Rail Company at the Travel Weekly Globes. This award means the world to us, especially after the difficult last two years we have all had. The support from our Travel Agent partners is as always, hugely appreciated and we can’t wait to get more people onboard this year!”

Jennifer Callister, head of sales for Ireland, commented to ITTN: “This award is the culmination of the incredible hard work from Royal teams across the world and I’m so pleased we have been recognised by the Travel Weekly Globe Awards for the 15th time. Our commitment to our trade partners only grows and we are excited for the next year ahead!”

Winners for the Globe Travel Awards 2022 Include:

On the Water

Best Ferry Company – P&O Ferries

Best Mainstream Cruise Company – Royal Caribbean International

Best Premium Cruise Company – Celebrity Cruises

Best Luxury Cruise Company – Silversea Cruises

Best Specialist Cruise Company – Hurtigruten

Best River Cruise Company – Riviera Travel

Destinations

Best Tourist Board – Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc

Best All-Inclusive Resort Operator – Ikos Resorts

Best Hotel Chain – Palladium Hotel Group

Best Attraction – Walt Disney World Resort

On the Move

Best Premium Touring Company – Wendy Wu Tours

Best Adventure Operator – G Adventures

Flying

Best Short-Haul Airline – Jet2.com

Best Long-Haul Airline & Best Premium Airline Service – Emirates

Best UK Airport – Heathrow

Long-Haul

Best Long-Haul Operator – Gold Medal

Best Long-Haul Specialist Operator – Wendy Wu Tours

Best Luxury Operator – If Only

Short-Haul

Best Short-Haul Operator – Jet2holidays

Best Operator for Activities – Inghams

Best Accommodation-Only Provider – Bedsonline

Best UK Holidays Operator – Great Little Breaks

Serving the Industry

Best Add-Ons Provider – DoSomethingDifferent.com

Best Technology Provider – Traveltek

Best Insurance Provider – Holiday Extras

Best Trade Sales Team & Best Trade-Friendly Brand – Jet2holidays

Special Awards

Outstanding Achievement Award – Joanne Dooey, Love to Travel

Unsung Hero Award – Emma Ramm, Barrhead Travel

Innovation in Travel Award – Hurtigruten