The First Indoor Water Park on the Iberian Peninsula Opens in the Algarve

Aquashow a new indoor water park in Quarteira, Algarve, is opening on 20 October 2022.

It is the first and only indoor water park in the Algarve and on the Iberian Peninsula, with attractions for the whole family including accessible pools for people with reduced mobility.

It is a welcome addition for visitors to the Algarve in the cooler months.

The facility includes slides, swimming pools, family relaxation pools, Jacuzzis, children’s water slides, a baby pool, water jets, waterfalls, an adventure pool (with a climbing wall, hammock, and rings), a wave pool, children’s pool with slides and water cannons.

One of the most exciting slides is the ‘Tornado’, a 26-meter-high tower where the descent is done with a buoy, leading down to a giant cone with a diameter of 16 meters creating a sensation of free fall. Each ride is accompanied by sounds and lights chosen by each person at the beginning of the slide.

There is also an exclusive spa area for people over 13 years old, to enjoy. The spa includes a relaxation pool with Jacuzzis, water jets, water beds, a counter-current swimming area, a shower with essence oils, an essence pool, a sauna, a Turkish bath, a thermal bath, an ice well and a fountain, and two massage rooms.

Prices for a single-day ticket:

(13–64-year-olds) – €65

(6-12-year-olds) – €55

(65+-year-olds) – €55

(3-5-year-olds) – €45

For more information visit https://aquashowpark.com/en/thematic-spaces-and-attractions-indoor/ and www.visitalgarve.pt