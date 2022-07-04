The European Cities Named the Best Gay Party Spots

To celebrate Pride Month, premium drinks website, The Bottle Club have explored the internet to discover the most inclusive and LGBTQ+-friendly destinations in Europe.

First up on the list is Prague. Prague is known for being gay-friendly, with a comprehensive set of anti-discrimination laws in place since 2009. The city has an impressive 52 LGBTQ+ bars within the city. The main gay area of Prague is considered to be the trendy neighbourhood of “Vinohrady”.

Prague also scored high on the safety aspects of walking around at night. This highlighted a strong score of 9.2/10, along with a reassuring hate crime safety rating of 7.5/10.

Second on the list is Madrid, which scored 7.1/10 when it came to hate crime safety, highlighting an impressive level of safety measures for the LGBTQ+ community. Spain is recognised as one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly destinations in the world, and gay culture has made its mark in Spanish literature, music and cinema as well as social issues and politics.

Research demonstrated that there are 98 gay bars in Madrid with over a three-star rating on Google, as well as an overall safety score of 7.9/10.

Finally, in third place is another Spanish city, Gran Canaria. The stunning island boasts plenty of top-quality gay-exclusive accommodation, with establishments created solely with LGBTQ people in mind. This party destination scored 8.8/10 when it came to nighttime safety, along with a hate crime safety score of 10/10 – the safest score on the entire list.

Some other interesting facts the study discovered, are:

Mykonos Gay Pride was ranked the number one Pride Festival in Europe.

Barcelona, Spain has the highest number of gay bars and 528 hotels.

Zagreb, Croatia was found to be the safest city to walk around at night for LGBTQ+ people.

Sofia, Bulgaria is where you’ll find the cheapest drinks.

Stockholm Pride is the most viewed Pride on TikTok, with over 10.4 million hashtag views.

The full study can be found here.