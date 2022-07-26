The Etihad 15th Anniversary Competition Winners Have been Announced

To celebrate 15 years in Ireland Etihad has run an amazing competition with incredible prizes to giveaway!

1st Prize – 2 Economy Return Tickets Dublin – Abu Dhabi

2nd Prize – Four General Admissions Tickets to a Manchester City Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium.

The winners were announced yesterday with Jean Claffey winning 2 tickets with Etihad Airlines to Abu Dhabi and Karen Whyte coming away with 4 tickets to see Manchester City play at Etihad Stadium.

A big ITTN congratulations to Jean and Karen.