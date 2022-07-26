SEARCH
The Etihad 15th Anniversary Competition Winners Have been Announced

Jack Goddard
By Jack Goddard
To celebrate 15 years in Ireland Etihad has run an amazing competition with incredible prizes to giveaway!

1st Prize – 2 Economy Return Tickets Dublin – Abu Dhabi

2nd Prize – Four General Admissions Tickets to a Manchester City Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium.

The winners were announced yesterday with Jean Claffey winning 2 tickets with Etihad Airlines to Abu Dhabi and Karen Whyte coming away with 4 tickets to see Manchester City play at Etihad Stadium.

A big ITTN congratulations to Jean and Karen.

I have joined the ITTN team after working in many different disciplines across my career. Having worked in a solicitor’s office, the bar trade, and the travel industry. I bring a young and fresh dynamic to our editorial team.
