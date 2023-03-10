The Emirates Group And Dubai Future Foundation To launch Centre Of Excellence For Aviation Robotics

The Dubai Future Foundation and The Emirates group have entered a partnership to launch the Emirates Centre of Excellence for Aviation Robotics (ECEAR). The agreement was signed at ForsaTEK, the Group’s innovation forum.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer said: “This is a key milestone in the Emirates Group’s innovation journey and a remarkable step for the aviation industry. Our partnership with Dubai Future Foundation helps realise our own vision for aviation and supports Dubai’s vision to be one of the world’s leading futuristic cities. This will give us a true opportunity to take advantage of evolving technology, allowing us to continually expand the use of robotics and technological applications in our customer journey and improve operational efficiency. Investing in focused R&D will allow us to transform our business in the digital era, make more use of AI, give tangible benefits to our customers and stakeholders, and will keep us ahead.”

CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, said “the launch of the Emirates Centre of Excellence for Aviation Robotics embodies the importance of incubating top national and international talents in Dubai to develop robotic solutions that support the growth of the aviation sector.” Belhoul said the agreement will provide fresh and diverse economic opportunities centred on developing technologies of futures.

He added: “The outputs of this initiative will contribute to advancing “Dubai Robotics and Automation Program”, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Future Foundation’s Board of Trustees, which aims to make Dubai one of the leading cities in the world within the field of robotics.

With this partnership, the Emirates Group and Dubai Future Labs, will take a leading role in develop industry-focused research and development. ECEAR will serve as a space for research and development devoted to utilising science and technology to solve complex problems faced by the aviation industry worldwide.

The Centre will explore key themes relevant to the aviation sector, including cargo and luggage handling; human-robot interaction; logistics and intralogistics; and aviation standards and regulations. ECEAR will also closely explore the intersection between Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.