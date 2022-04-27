The Destination Holiday is Here to Stay With Formula 1 Getting in on The Action

2022 is a big year for destination holidays and Formula 1 is no exception.

Following on from the success of the Netflix series ‘Drive to Survive’; a documentary that gave candid behind-the-scenes insight into the Formula 1 Championships, there has been an even bigger spike in interest about what goes on at the world’s most glamourous racing tracks.

Netfilx Series ‘Drive to Survice’

Here we look at the top three ranked F1 holiday destinations:

Monza, Italy

Taking the first place crown for being the best destination for F1 fans is Monza in northern Italy! The Autodromo Nazionale Monza, also known as the “Temple of Speed”, is the fifth oldest national Grand Prix. . Emotion is always present here, whether it’s the high speeds this track allows drivers to reach or the dedicated Ferrari fans. Outside of the race weekend, the circuit allows you to ride around the track by bike, car or van and even offers a go-kart track where you can spend a fun-filled day with the family.

Monte Carlo, Monaco

In second place we find Monaco. On the Mediterranean Sea, bordered by France, Monaco is known as a millionaire’s playground – complete with luxury hotels, fancy restaurants and huge casinos. The Monte Carlo circuit is known for being the slowest on the calendar, but it is also the trickiest to navigate, with tight twists and turns between expensive buildings facing the sea. Place d’Armes is one of the best and brightest spots for fans; another hotspot is La Rascasse, a bar near the pit entrance.

Silverstone, United Kingdom

The English circuit secures third place on the podium. The Northamptonshire circuit has dedicated family areas, last year it offered coding workshops, electric go-karts and sports zones. The Red Arrows offer even more spectacle with their fantastic flypasts.

Visit the Holidu study page to read about the complete top 10 ranking: https://www.holidu.co.uk/magazine/best-formula-1-travel-destinations