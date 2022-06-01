The Charming Montenotte Hotel Announces New Partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World

The Montenotte Hotel, situated on the Middle Glanmire Road in Cork has some of the best, sweeping views of Cork City. It’s a short walk into town and has been a popular venue for visitors to Cork over the years, especially to those attending the Cork Jazz Festival, the Cork Choral Festival and the Cork Mid-Summer Festival.

Today it has announced its new partnership with the prestigious Small Luxury Hotels of the World, joining an elite list of over 500 independent luxury hotels and resorts worldwide.

The Montenotte Hotel is the only hotel in Cork to have been selected and invited into the exclusive SLH community of independently minded travellers and independently spirited hotels, further enhancing its presence on the global stage as one of Ireland’s top luxury destination hotels.