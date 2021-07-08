The Brando and Blue Climate Initiative Announce $1 Million Ocean Innovation Prize

The Blue Climate Initiative has just launched a US$1 Million Ocean Innovation Prize alongside the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development in collaboration with the Sustainable Ocean Alliance. One of the sponsors for the Ocean Innovation Prize is The Brando, the luxurious resort in French Polynesia set on an island once owned by Marlon Brando.
The Blue Climate Initiative is a major global initiative sponsored by Tetiaroa Society, which harnesses ocean-based strategies to combat some of Earth’s most pressing problems. It has been selected as one of the first flagship programs of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.
The Prize will be awarded for market-based innovation that addresses climate change mitigation through human-centered, ocean-related solutions, inspired by the BCI’s 40+ Transformational Opportunities.
The Brando (and Pacific Beachcomber) are intimately connected with the Blue Climate Initiative (BCI) and the US$1 Million Ocean Innovation Prize in a variety of ways. First, The Brando is a sponsor of the Ocean Innovation Prize (as are Richard & Mireille Bailey). Second, BCI is an initiative of Tetiaroa Society, which is supported by The Brando and its guests through donations that pay the basic operating cost of Tetiaroa Society’s operations in French Polynesia. Third, Richard Bailey (who created The Brando as it is today in conjunction with Marlon Brando) is the visionary behind the whole project.
Because BCI is an initiative of Tetiaroa Society, The Brando guests can get involved or be a part of this by supporting Tetiaroa Society or engaging with its scientific, conservation and educational programs while visiting The Brando.
