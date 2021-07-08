The Brando and Blue Climate Initiative Announce $1 Million Ocean Innovation Prize

The Blue Climate Initiative has just launched a US$1 Million Ocean Innovation Prize alongside the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development in collaboration with the Sustainable Ocean Alliance. One of the sponsors for the Ocean Innovation Prize is The Brando, the luxurious resort in French Polynesia set on an island once owned by Marlon Brando.

The Blue Climate Initiative is a major global initiative sponsored by Tetiaroa Society, which harnesses ocean-based strategies to combat some of Earth’s most pressing problems. It has been selected as one of the first flagship programs of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

The Prize will be awarded for market-based innovation that addresses climate change mitigation through human-centered, ocean-related solutions, inspired by the BCI’s 40+ Transformational Opportunities.