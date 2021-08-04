The Big Travel Trade Event is Back

ITTN are delighted to be attending the Northern Ireland Travel News BIG Travel Trade Event on the 24th and 25th August in the Hilton Templepatrick Hotel.

There will be over 60 companies in attendance including educational suppliers. Northern Ireland Travel News have some exciting activities planned including The Travel Solutions ‘Taste of Italy’ Lunch, The Jet2holidays Festival, The Silversea Cruise Lunch and more.