The best Black Friday travel offers

We’ve rounded up the best travel deals on offer for Black Friday. Check them out down below.

Airlines

A330

Aer Lingus is offering up tp 100 off all return flights to North America and 20% savings on all European ski destinations and city breaks.

Wander the streets of Europe for 20% savings. Alternatively, you can head Stateside to with €100 off return flights or €200 off return for business class flights.

EasyJet is offering up to 200 off with its offers. Those looking for a getaway can save up to £200 on breaks with a minimum spend of £2000, or save £100 with a minimum spend of £700.

Agents in Northern Ireland can apply the £100 saving using code BLACKFRIDAY100, and the £200 saving using code BLACKFRIDAY200 at checkout

Ryanair has a range of Cyber week offers on sale. It currently has a Buy one, Get one Free over on the website where customers can get one flight for free by purchasing another. Keep an eye over the weekend, as Ryanair sales are typically flash or 24-hour ones.

British Airways has over 20,000 discounted seats to US destinations on sale, with deals on European city breaks and savings on British Airways Holidays packages.

For instance, offers include £299 return flights to New York, Boston and Philadelphia from London Heathrow.

Cruises

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean is offering up to €400 additional savings off per stateroom. Guests can get free Balcony upgrades on Wonder, Anthem and Odyssey sailings in Europe 2022 or free Oceanview upgrades on Rhapsody, Jewel, Brilliance, Voyager and Vision sailings in Europe 2022. All upgrades are available for a deposit of €80 per person.

Other offers available in November include 50% reduced deposits of €80 per person and savings of up to €150 per stateroom.

Princess Cruises has reduced fares and a low deposit of €50pp on Southampton-based itineraries for 2022. Fares start from €579pp for an eight-night cruise, calling at Portland, St. Peter Port, Cobh, Dublin, Holyhead, and Greenock. Departs May 1, 2022. 22 voyages are featured in total, departing between April and September 2022.

Celebrity Cruises is offering up to $300 onboard spend per stateroom on all sailings between 18 December 2021 and 31 March 2022. What’s more, guests booking can also gain access to the current limited-time offer, providing a 50% saving on the cruise fare for their second guest in any stateroom onboard Celebrity’s new-luxury fleet. The limited-time offer is available on sailings across the globe, including sailings on all three of the award-winning Edge Series ships.

Tour Operator

Intrepid Travel is offering 25% off worldwide trips and 15% domestic tours in the U.S. and Canada.There is also 20% off trips to Australia.

G Adventures is offering up to 30 per cent off more than 400 tours departing before Oct. 31, 2022. The sale runs to December 3 and applies across the company’s selection of 18-to-Thirtysomethings, Active, Classic, Family, Local Living and Marine tours. Among the discounted itineraries are favourites like Best of Turkey, Absolute Peru, Cuba Explorer and Highlights of Morocco.

Black Friday offers are limited so be sure to get booking now. You can head to each website or contact your travel agent for more information.