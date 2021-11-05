The AWTE Christmas lunch is back

It is confirmed: the legendary AWTE Christmas Lunch is back!!!

Please join us on Friday 3 December 2021 at the Rose Room in the Clarence Hotel, Dublin.

Welcome drinks will be served at 12.30 followed by a three-course Festival Lunch in Cleaver East from 1pm.

Bobby Mac will be there to entertain us and kick start the festive season! Prizes galore and a guaranteed fun afternoon! You won’t want to miss it!

The details

Members: €40.00

Early Bird Non-Members: €60.00 until 19th Nov 2021 (thereafter Non-Members €80.00)

EVERYONE IS WELCOME! Register here!

Non-Members who wish to become Members of AWTE for 2022 can avail of the discounted Member rate of €40.00 if they join now!

AWTE look forward to seeing you all there!