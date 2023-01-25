The Austrian Ski Resort that Welcomes Furry Friends on the Slopes

Mans best friends are welcome to join their owners and hit the slopes at Severin’s; an Alpine Retreat in Lech, Austria. The resort offers an abundance of facilities to help people visit with their furry friends.

All breeds of dogs are welcomed here and are offered dog beds, food and drink bowls, blankets and food prepared for each canine and owner, specifically.

Dog trainers and walkers can be booked to exercise pets throughout the day if their owners are skiing, or they can join in and walk the hiking trails. Guests are told to use an appropriate backpack for smaller dogs and for larger animals- a coat and dog shoes.

At Severin’s dogs are welcome in the sitting room and the bar as well as in guests’ suites, but they are not permitted in restaurants. Lech itself is also dog-friendly, and many restaurants and bars include visiting pups.