SEARCH
HomeNewsThe Austrian Ski Resort that Welcomes Furry Friends on the Slopes
News

The Austrian Ski Resort that Welcomes Furry Friends on the Slopes

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

Mans best friends are welcome to join their owners and hit the slopes at Severin’s; an Alpine Retreat in Lech, Austria. The resort offers an abundance of facilities to help people visit with their furry friends.

All breeds of dogs are welcomed here and are offered dog beds, food and drink bowls, blankets and food prepared for each canine and owner, specifically.

Dog trainers and walkers can be booked to exercise pets throughout the day if their owners are skiing, or they can join in and walk the hiking trails. Guests are told to use an appropriate backpack for smaller dogs and for larger animals- a coat and dog shoes.

At Severin’s dogs are welcome in the sitting room and the bar as well as in guests’ suites, but they are not permitted in restaurants. Lech itself is also dog-friendly, and many restaurants and bars include visiting pups.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous article
Cunard Sees Strongest Start to January Bookings in Over 10 Years

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie