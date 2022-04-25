SEARCH
The Atlantic Joint Venture is Hosting Events for Travel Agents Throughout Ireland

By Emer Roche
The Atlantic Joint Venture which includes United Airlines, Lufthansa Group and Air Canada are hosting events throughout Ireland for agency staff.

These early evening are taking place in Cork, Limerick, Belfast and Dublin

26th April – Belfast- The Chelsea (invite only)

3rd May -Cork- The Metropole- All agents welcome, please RSVP

4th May-Limerick-1 Pery Square- All agents welcome, please RSVP

10th May- Dublin- The Mayson- All agents welcome, please RSVP

Please send attendee numbers and names and any additional RSVP details to [email protected] by 29th April.

Must Read

