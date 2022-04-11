SEARCH
HomeNewsITTN Photographer of the Year, Sponsored by Air Canada
News

ITTN Photographer of the Year, Sponsored by Air Canada

By Jack Goddard
0
9

Here at ITTN are delighted to announce that Air Canada will be sponsoring our Photographer of the Year Competition for 2022.

Starting on May the 1st 2022 will see this competition move from East to the West with Air Canada.

We return to the traditional format where we will run the competition over 6 months, and one lucky winner will be selected each month.

The monthly winner will join us at the ITTN awards where Blaithin O’Donnell (Sales Manager Ireland, Air Canada) will announce the overall 2022 winner and award them with 2 seats to Canada.

Jack Goddard
Previous articleThe ITTN Event Calendar

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo
@ittn.ie
1,484 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie