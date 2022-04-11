Here at ITTN are delighted to announce that Air Canada will be sponsoring our Photographer of the Year Competition for 2022.

Starting on May the 1st 2022 will see this competition move from East to the West with Air Canada.

We return to the traditional format where we will run the competition over 6 months, and one lucky winner will be selected each month.

The monthly winner will join us at the ITTN awards where Blaithin O’Donnell (Sales Manager Ireland, Air Canada) will announce the overall 2022 winner and award them with 2 seats to Canada.