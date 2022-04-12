The Air Baltic roadshow held at the Ivy Restaurant on Dublin’s Dawson Street last night got off to an exciting start.

Hosted by the Ambassador of Latvia Mr. Janis Silis who issued a warm welcome to the trade, we enjoyed a three-course meal and some spectacular presentations. Kicking off the roadshow was Jana Indrāne, Area Sales Manager from Air Baltic who gave us a rundown on the aircraft which specifically impressed on their food and seat pitch sizes and told us that the middle seat is enlarged for comfort. As someone who hates to fly in the middle seat this was music to my ears. Flying 3 times per week Airbaltic.com is a must look for travel to Latvia.

We were then brought on a journey around Latvia’s four main regions before enjoying our main course.

Post dinner we were introduced to hotel offerings from the Mogotel Hotel Group delivered by Sales Director, Eva Altenburga followed by an introduction to Latvia’s incredibly creative MICE market by hilariously entertaining Paulius Janciauskas CMM of The Mice Cream.

To finish off the evening there was an exciting giveaway! 2 tickets on AirBaltic including a stay at a Mogotel was announced, with John Galligan of JGT the lucky man in the room. Andrea Holmes of Sunway Holidays took away second prize with a bottle of Latvian Black Balsam (something that sounded similar to our Poitín – and thankfully the bottle stayed closed!)