Thailand’s Leading Hotel Chain Expands Agreement with DidaTravel

DidaTravel – a leading global hotel wholesaler – has announced an expansion of a long-standing partnership with Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, which prides itself on its gracious Thai service and family values.

As part of the agreement, 48 of Centara Hotels & Resorts properties globally are now available to DidaTravel’s B2B buyers at special rates – with 39 of those properties in Thailand and the other nine in Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam.

Meanwhile, DidaTravel’s B2B buyers around the world will continue to gain access to real-time inventory from all of Centara Hotels & Resorts’ brands, including: Centara Reserve, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara and COSI.

Other important aspects of the expanded agreement will include closer co-operation on marketing campaigns, such as online promotions and roadshows to help the hotel chain reach more offline travel sellers in China.

Plus, the hotel chain will now benefit from DidaTravel’s business intelligence (BI) reports providing in-depth market data and insights on sales channels to target, along with accurate pricing suggestions.

Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket

Rikin Wu, DidaTravel Founder and CEO said: “Through these special discount rates we´ll now be able to deliver Centara Hotels & Resorts even more incremental bookings from the international travellers that are now starting to venture abroad again. A big part of the value we add at DidaTravel though also comes in the form of data and insights based on our BI services and we’re really excited that Centara Hotels & Resorts will be using these too.”

Rikin Wu, DidaTravel Founder & CEO

Tabatha Ramsay, Executive Vice President – Corporate Commercial of Centara Hotels & Resorts said: “We have gained great value out of partnership with DidaTravel since 2019 and recognize its significant ability to put heads on beds in Thailand (and other destinations) that might not otherwise have come. We are excited to start benefiting from DidaTravel’s BI technology to help us gain even more incremental sales and raise yields higher still.”

Tabatha Ramsay, Executive Vice President – Corporate Commercial of Centara Hotels & Resorts

This deal forms part of DidaTravel’s recently announced plan to increase the number of directly contracted hotels by the end of 2022 to reach 74,000, with over 30 hotel chains already in the pipeline.