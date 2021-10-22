Thailand to open borders to Irish visitors

Thailand is all set to welcome fully vaccinated foreign visitors, including travellers from Ireland, with no quarantine requirements from 1 November, 2021.

The Thai Prime Minister, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, signed the entry guidelines for the quarantine-free reopening for 46 countries including Ireland, Britain, the United States, China, Singapore, Germany and Australia.

The announcement was published last night (21 October) in the Royal Thai Government Gazette.

The prime minister said travellers could avoid quarantine restrictions so long as they arrive by air, have been fully vaccinated and have completed a Certificate of Entry (COE).

Visitors must have been in an approved country for at least 21 days before travel to Thailand. Passengers only transiting through an approved country will not be granted admission.

International visitors must also have travel insurance.

Thailand will reopen the capital Bangkok to international visitors along with other popular tourist destinations like Pattaya and the old summer capital of Hua Hin.

The news will come as a huge relief to tourism operators throughout Thailand. The ‘Land of Smiles’ has lost about €43b in tourism revenue due to the pandemic, an 82% loss on 2019 figures.

The reopening is well timed, however, as it comes at the beginning of the busy season which traditionally runs from December to April.