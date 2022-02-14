Thailand to delay launch of tourism fee

Thailand’s tourism fee is set to be postponed due to problems surrounding the fee’s collection.

Government officials have yet to decide which is the best way to collect the fee from incoming passengers.

Payment is expected to be handled by airlines, who have asked for at least three months to prepare.

The fee will be used to improve product development which has suffered greatly due to the pandemic.

Of the 300-baht fee (around 8 euro), about 20% has been allotted for insurance coverage for international tourists, with the majority (50%) directed to tourism product development in Thailand.

It was scheduled to start on April 1 for all inbound foreign arrivals.

No agreement on payment method has been reached and will likely cause a delay of at least two months.