Thailand to consider reintroducing quarantine

Thailand may reintroduce the quarantine requirement for international visitors – one month after scrapping it.

Reuters has reported that Thai health minister is considering bringing back the Sandbox programme, which allows international visitors visit designated areas, but only under strict hotel quarantine rules.

Although the minister didn’t indicate a timeframe for the programme’s return, he said it would happen “soon.”

The news comes as a major blow to the local tourism industry, which is heavily reliant on international visitors and was in the process of resuming something like normal business until the arrival of the Omicron variant.