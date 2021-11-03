Thailand reopens all major hotspots including Bangkok

Thailand is open once more: this is the main message from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) at WTM London 2021.

A new campaign – ‘Visit Thailand 2022’ – was launched at the trade fair by Mr. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, who summarised its aim as “a new chapter for Thailand in which the world’s travellers could experience ‘Amazing New Chapters’ in the ever-popular destination.”

The new marketing campaign by the Tourism Authority of Thailand: Amazing New Chapters

November 1 saw the reopening of 17 so-called ‘Blue Zone Sandbox’ destinations around the country, including Bangkok, Krabi, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai and the islands in the Gulf of Thailand – Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan and Ko Tao. The 17 new destinations are in addition to the popular island of Phuket, which has been open since July and served as the pilot destination for the original sandbox programme.

Later, it was a pleasure to join Mr Siripakorn and Ms Sadudee Sangnil, the incoming Director of TAT for the UK and Ireland, at afternoon tea in the elegant Landmark Hotel in central London.

ITTN Group Editor Fionn Davenport with Mr. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications

Over a seemingly endless supply of tea, cakes and sandwiches, Mr Siripakorn and Ms Sadudee explained how the reopening would work.

The new campaign, Mr Siripakorn explained, is is all about exploring new chapters in the Land of Smiles, from its cuisine and stunning scenery to its popularity as a destination for different segments of the travel market, including honeymooners, families and friends.

Sustainable Tourism

Chapter Three of the campaign is all about eco-tourism, focus on which is even more pronounced in the aftermath of Covid. The emergence of travel segments like Wilderness tourism (Escapers) and Cult-Vacation (Conscious) will also show that travellers’ behaviour has changed towards spending more time in nature and being increasingly conscious of their impact on natural resources.

To promote responsible and sustainable tourism in Thailand, TAT has adopted the BCG

(Bio-Circular-Green economy) model to build on the country’s strengths in biological diversity and cultural richness and to integrate technology into enhancing product value to achieve sustainable growth. This will help to distribute revenue to local communities, and resolve overcapacity and deteriorating environment issues found in major destinations.

Mr. Siripakorn said: “Now that the COVID-19 situation worldwide is getting better, and the tourism momentum is returning once again, Thailand sees an opportunity to push forward with the reopening plan for quarantine-free travel to fully vaccinated travellers. There is no better time to showcase new tourism products and services, as well as to refresh Thailand’s beloved attractions in a new light.”

In addition, other segments to highlight include gastronomy, health and wellness, as well as, workation, which has become a growing trend when the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic will allow people to work remotely and enjoy a vacation.

The Thailand Pass

The Thai government has also taken steps to simplifying the entry requirements by introducing the new ‘Thailand Pass’ system. This web-based system allows Thai and foreign travellers to submit the necessary information and documents before departure in a streamlined fashion.

Test & Go

The most effective way to enter the country is with the new ‘Test & Go‘ system, whereby fully vaccinated travellers from 63 designated countries (including Ireland) must have a negative PCR test before travelling and then submit to another test on arrival. Travellers under this category will be waived from quarantine. This list of approved countries/territories will be expanded later to cover the entire world from 1 January, 2022.

See here for more information.

Satisfactory Increase in Returning Visitors

For the Irish and European markets, Mr. Siripakorn said arrivals were returning to Thailand at a satisfactory rate. “Many carriers are offering direct flights with a significant amount of capacity to Thailand. In addition, THAI Airways International is resuming 38 routes to Thailand, including 7 routes between Thailand and European cities in support of the Phuket Sandbox programme and 10 routes between Bangkok and European cities.”

Featured image: Joanna Cooke, UK PR for TAT; ITTN Group Editor Fionn Davenport; Mr. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications; Journalist and blogger Richard Barrow; and Ms Sadudee Sangnil, the incoming Director of TAT for the UK and Ireland.