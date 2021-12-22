Thailand brings back mandatory quarantine for international travellers

Thailand has brought back mandatory quarantine for all international travellers.

There had been reports of reintroducing quarantine earlier this month, with all travel passes and schemes also brought to a halt.

The “Test and Go” quarantine waiver, which was introduced last month allowed visitors to swerve self-isolation as long as they met certain conditions.

That scheme has now been halted, with travellers forced to stay in a quarantined hotel for between seven and 10 days.

The “sandbox” scheme saw travellers who are fully vaccinated enter and explore Thailand without having to quarantine.

This has been paused everywhere bar the island of Phuket, one of the destinations where the programme was originally piloted.

The Thailand Pass has also been paused, Introduced in November, the pass comes with a phone QR code enabling fully vaccinated visitors to travel freely around the country and enter restaurants, attractions, shops and other public places.

Travelers who have already applied for the pass and been approved won’t be affected by the new regulations. However, if they haven’t yet entered Thailand they will now be required to take two PCR tests after arriving