Thailand Aims for 10 million Visitors as Tourism Rebound Gathers Pace

Thailand is aiming for a full-year total of 10 million international holiday visitors for 2022, after seeing in-bound numbers pass the 4.5 million people mark this month.

While still a far cry from the 40 million, or so, visitors Thailand routinely attracted before the Covid crisis, the country’s visitor numbers are rapidly recovering.

The country has relaxed its Covid restrictions – extending the period of time for those coming from countries exempted from visa requirements and for those who need to apply for a visa upon arrival.

Currently most international visitors to Thailand are arriving from Malaysia, India, Laos, Singapore and the UK.