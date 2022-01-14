Thailand adding new tourism fee

Thailand announced a new $9 tourism fee for travellers arriving in the country.

The government wants to use the new fee to develop attractions and cover accident insurance for visitors unable to pay costs themselves.

The popular destination has been badly hit by a pandemic-induced tourism slump, with about 200,000 arrivals last year, compared to nearly 40 million in 2019.

The country revised its strict quarantine measures in November and replaced them with a “Test and Go” program for vaccinated visitors.

Travellers entering Thailand must still pay for COVID-19 tests, hotel accommodation or quarantine before arriving and show proof of insurance with coronavirus treatment cover.