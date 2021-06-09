Thai Tourism to Celebrate Global Wellness Day With Virtual Classes & Workshops for Agents

To celebrate Global Wellness Day this weekend, the Tourism Authority of Thailand is hosting a special, agent-only event the day before (12 June) that features an overview of wellness tourism in Thailand.

Agents are free to drop in and out of the four-hour event, which will also feature interactive classes and workshops of self-practice activities such as Muay Thai, Thai Massage, Yoga, and Meditation.

Attendees will also be in with a chance to win a wellness experience in Thailand.

The four-hour event runs from 9am-1pm this Saturday, 12 June on Zoom; you can register here (the link will be provided after the registration).