News

Thai Tourism to Celebrate Global Wellness Day With Virtual Classes & Workshops for Agents

Thai Tourism to Celebrate Global Wellness Day With Virtual Classes & Workshops for Agents

To celebrate Global Wellness Day this weekend, the Tourism Authority of Thailand is hosting a special, agent-only event the day before (12 June) that features an overview of wellness tourism in Thailand.

Agents are free to drop in and out of the four-hour event, which will also feature interactive classes and workshops of self-practice activities such as Muay Thai, Thai Massage, Yoga, and Meditation.

Attendees will also be in with a chance to win a wellness experience in Thailand.

The four-hour event runs from 9am-1pm this Saturday, 12 June on Zoom; you can register here (the link will be provided after the registration).

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

More Than 1m Already Using EU Digital COVID Certificate

Fionn DavenportJune 9, 2021
Read More

U.S. Keeps Ireland on its ‘Do Not Travel’ List as It Looks to Reopen Borders

Fionn DavenportJune 9, 2021
Read More

Diane Poole Launches New Consultancy

Fionn DavenportJune 9, 2021
Read More

Scotland Cruise Bans Forces MSC Virtuosa to Cancel Stop

Fionn DavenportJune 9, 2021
Read More

Lufthansa Starts Vaccinating Employees in Germany

Fionn DavenportJune 9, 2021
Read More

Ryanair and British Airways Investigated Over Covid Refunds

Fionn DavenportJune 9, 2021
Read More

easyJet to Offer PCR Tests for Under £50

Fionn DavenportJune 9, 2021
Read More

Irish Travel Agents Association Calls for Immediate Implementation of EU Travel Guidelines

Fionn DavenportJune 9, 2021
Read More

Seat Assignments Second-Best Revenue Generator for Airlines

Fionn DavenportJune 9, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn