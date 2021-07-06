News

Thai Tourism Runs Agent Refresher Courses

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has put together a series of ‘special destination weeks’ designed to help agents refresh their knowledge of the country. The sessions will talk agents through the entry requirements and help answer any questions they have.

Phuket Week

The first week of sessions focuses on Phuket, which reopened to international tourists last week, 1 July, with a ‘sandbox’ programme.

The session kicks offs today, 6 July, at 11am GMT with a tour of Phuket island’s sights. You’ll explore an elephant sanctuary, tour some of the island’s best hotels and finish off with a sea canoe tour of Phang Nga Bay.

Wednesday 7 July, 11am-12pm GMT: Join TAT and brand new Anantara Mai Khao as we tour the island. We will visit Phuket Old Town, explore The Big Buddha and visit some of the best resorts on Phuket’s West Coast.

Thursday 8 July, 11am-12pm GMT: Guests include SALA Phuket, The Slate, The Nai Harn and others.

You can register for Phuket week here. All participants will be in with a chance of winning a £50 Amazon voucher.

Samui Week

Samui Week will take place from 20-22 July, just in time with the reopening of the popular gulf island on 15 July.

The sessions will cover travellers entry requirements, hotels and tours.

You can register for Samui Week here.

