SEARCH
HomeNewsTennis Legend Rafa Nadal Launches New Hotel Brand
News

Tennis Legend Rafa Nadal Launches New Hotel Brand

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
6

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has teamed up with hotel chain Meliá Hotels to launch a new leisure hotel brand called ZEL.

ZEL will be run as a joint venture between Nadal and Meliá, both of whom hail from Mallorca.

The idea is to expand the Mediterranean-themed brand around Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

ZEL plans to open its first hotel in Mallorca this year, with Madrid, Paris and London due to follow. In the short-term, the plan is to have 20 hotels in the portfolio – catering for high-end leisure tourists.

“As a Spaniard, a Mallorcan and a global traveller, the launch of our hotel brand is a project that I have had in mind for a long while,” Nadal said.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Florida Overtakes New York as top US Destination for International Tourists

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie