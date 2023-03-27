Tel Aviv Airport Closes as Civil Unrest Sweeps Across Israel

Flights through Israel’s main airport – Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport – have been suspended until further notice as public protests and civil unrest over government reforms sweep across the country.

Israel’s Histadrut trade union has called for a national worker’s strike. Airport workers have answered that call, with no flights leaving Ben Gurion.

The main motorway in and out of Tel Aviv has been blocked and violent protests have broken out in response to Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu controversial legislation changes to the Israeli judicial system.

Ben Gurion is Israel’s busiest airport and acts as a major international hub for many of the world’s largest airlines.

The bad news comes just days after Israel’s EL AL Airlines officially launched its long-awaited new thrice weekly direct service linking Dublin and Tel Aviv.