Tauck Announces 2023 Savings for Sole Travellers

With the world now reopen to travel, US-based guided tours and cruises provider Tauck is making sure that solo travellers aren’t left behind.

The 97-year-old leader in upscale guided land journeys, European river cruises, small ship ocean cruises and Tauck Bridges family travel adventures has announced its solo traveller savings for 2023.

For the coming year, Tauck has again eliminated the single supplement on its Category 1 European riverboat cabins, waiving the supplement entirely for those cabins on each departure of every Tauck river cruise itinerary.

The single supplement is thus being waived on nearly 250 Tauck river cruise departures next year. Tauck has also reduced the single supplement by £750 (it currently does not price in euro) on other selected cabin categories on 63 departures of 20 different river itineraries.

On its land journeys, Tauck has reduced the single supplement by up to £750 on 113 departures of 43 tours visiting five continents. In North America, for example, the company has shaved up to £750 off the single supplement on 43 departures of 15 tours.

On its popular European tours, Tauck has reduced the single supplement by up to £300 on 48 departures of 19 different land itineraries. And in its “Exotics” portfolio, Tauck has reduced the supplement by up to £440 on 22 departures of nine trips in Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

“We’re excited to eliminate or dramatically reduce the single supplement on so many of our journeys, yet the financial savings are just one of several reasons why Tauck is so popular with solo travelers,” said Tauck CEO Dan Mahar. “Our trips provide a wonderful sense of assurance and support that our solo guests truly appreciate, and many say they feel like ‘part of the family’ when they travel with us.”

“And, of course,” Mr Mahar continued, “planning a solo trip with Tauck is as simple as selecting the itinerary and the departure date.”

“All of the advance planning and other tasks that would normally fall squarely on the shoulders of a solo traveller – all of the choreography, all of the hotel and restaurant reservations, all of the on-site transportation, navigation and more – they’re all expertly handled by Tauck. It’s hard to put a real value on a relaxing, enriching and memorable travel experience,” Mr Mahar concluded, “and while the monetary savings are great, in some ways they’re really just the icing on the cake.”