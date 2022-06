Virgin Atlantic have proven themselves to be ahead of the game again in terms of equality and progression by dropping the ‘no ink’ policy for customer-facing staff, including cabin crew.

In a Linkedin post on Tuesday, the company said they want to champion the ‘dazzling collection of individuals who are their wonderful cabin crew’.

This move follows a 2018 change they made to their rules around makeup when they told their staff to ‘choose lippy or chuck it’.