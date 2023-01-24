TAP Air Portugal Strike Action Called Off

A proposed strike by flight attendants at TAP Air Portugal has been called off.

The strike – which directly threatened to impact around 100,000 passengers through the cancellation of more than 1,300 flights – was due to run from January 25 to January 31.

Previous strike action – over working conditions and pay levels – cost TAP Air Portugal nearly $9m last year.

TAP has now agreed to 12 of the workers’ union’s 14 demands, but more strike action has not been totally ruled out.

The airline has recently been touted as a takeover target, with Aer Lingus and British Airways owner IAG – which also owns Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling – mentioned as a possible bidder.