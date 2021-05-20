News

Taoiseach Calls on Aer Lingus to Reverse Closures

The taoiseach, Micheál Martin, yesterday called on Aer Lingus to review its decision to permanently close its cabin crew base at Shannon Airport. He also called on the airline not to temporarily lay off staff at Cork Airport while the airport is closed for three months for runway repairs.

In response to a question by his party colleague Willie O’Dea (FF), who said it was “totally disproportionate to effectively sack 126 cabin crew and ground staff,” the Taoiseach called on the airline to “review and to change” that decision.

“No effort will be spared to get international travel re-established. Next week we’ll have proposals on that going before the Government,” he added.

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

