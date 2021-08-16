Take the Maltese Islands’ Scuba Diving Course & You Could Win a Gastronomy & Gifts Hamper

News

Take the Scuba Diving Course hosted on the Malta Training Programme (www.malta-training.com) by 6 September to be entered into a draw to win a gastronomy and gifts hamper from the Maltese Islands.

A Diver’s Paradise

The Maltese Islands, repeatedly voted the second-best dive destination in the world, boast an abundance of reefs, stunning caverns, caves and spectacular wrecks.

The water surrounding the Mediterranean archipelago is known for its pristine transparency, warmth and azure blue colour.

Malta, Gozo and Comino are home to over 100 dive sites collectively.

Whether your clients are experienced divers or beginners, the diverse dive offering appeals to all levels and has divers returning year after year.

Snorkelling in the Blue Lagoon

Plenty of Dive Centres

Statue of Christ

If your clients are yet to experience scuba diving, they can feel confident diving in Malta; there are over 50 dive centres across the islands and English is an official language in Malta.

A full range of programmes are available from ‘try dives’ to qualified diving courses.

The relatively small archipelago offers more shore-dives than anywhere else in the Mediterranean.

This provides a great opportunity for divers to rent a 4×4 and visit the incredible sites at your own pace – the islands are very easy to navigate and the ferry crossing from Malta to Gozo is just 25-minutes.

Boasting year-round weather and just a flight under four hours away from Ireland, there’s every reason to visit the Maltese Islands for scuba-diving.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

