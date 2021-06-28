Take a Look at SWISS New Premium Economy Class

SWISS today unveiled its new Premium Economy Class, which will supplement its existing Economy, Business and First classes of travel from the the end of the year.

Each SWISS Boeing 777-300ER will be equipped with 24 latest-generation Premium Economy Class seats from seat manufacturer ZIM.

The seat is integrated into a fixed backshell to ensure zero intrusion into the personal space of the passenger behind.

The new seat is wider than an Economy Class seat, too: between 46 and 48 centimetres, compared to 43.4.

And seat pitch has been extended from the 78.7 centimetres of Economy Class to 99 centimetres, which translates into substantially more legroom.

The new Premium Economy Class seat further features a greater recline, and is additionally equipped with a fold-out leg rest.

Complimentary Amenity Kit

SWISS Premium Economy travellers will be issued with a complimentary amenity kit that is specifically manufactured using sustainable materials.

They will also receive their own high-quality noise-reducing headphones to use with the 15.6-inch inflight entertainment monitor. Personal reading lamps will provide suitable lighting on night-flight services; and electronic devices can be charged using the seat’s in-built USB-A socket.

Wider Culinary Choice

Premium Economy travellers will be offered an elderberry welcome drink, and will be able to choose from three hot meals all served on china tableware.

The selection here will include a dish from the award-winning ‘SWISS Taste of Switzerland’ inflight culinary programme, together with a vegetarian option supplied by Hiltl, the world’s oldest vegetarian restaurant.

“Our Premium Economy guests will be able to choose their inflight meal according to their personal wishes and tastes,” CCO Goudarzi Pour explains.

“And we’ll also be able to count on our long-standing partnership with Hiltl for our vegetarian offerings, for which we’re seeing an ever-growing demand.”

Twice as Much Baggage

SWISS Premium Economy customers will also get an allowance of two bags of up to 23 kilos each – double that of Economy Class travellers.

They will get priority boarding and can also get reduced-rate access to the SWISS Business Lounges at Zurich and Geneva airports and the SWISS Arrival Lounge at Zurich Airport.

The new Premium Economy Class cabin will gradually be installed aboard all 12 of SWISS’s long-haul Boeing 777-300ERs, and is bookable from today.