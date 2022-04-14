SEARCH
Tahiti Airport Company and Tahiti Tourism Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Monoï de Tahiti

This month The Islands of Tahiti celebrate the 30th anniversary of Monoï de Tahiti. In Mā’ohi, mono’i means “sacred oil” which is used in many aspects of Polynesian daily life. An emblematic product of French Polynesia, Monoi de Tahiti successfully promotes coconut and Tahitian tiare flower. To mark the special occasion, the Tahiti Airport Company (ADT), Tahiti Tourism and the Monoï de Tahiti Association are offering a bottle of Monoï de Tahiti and a user’s guide to all travellers arriving on an international flight throughout the month.

