Switzerland Tourism hosts annual media dinner in glamorous surrounds of Swiss Embassy

It was a wonderful and glamorous evening at Switzerland’s annual media dinner, hosted at the Residence of the Ambassador of Switzerland to Ireland by His Excellency Louis-José Touron and his wife Elyse.

The four-course meal was delicious, as were the Swiss wines, personally selected by the ambassador himself.







His Excellency Louis-José Touron, Ambassador of Switzerland to ireland

It was good to catch up with Alex Hermann, Director United Kingdom and Ireland of Switzerland Tourism, who delivered three key messages to the Irish media:

Switzerland is open for business – because it never closed its doors Swisstainability – pushing everything that Switzerland has to offer Switzerland is looking forward to welcoming back the Irish – which make up to 50,000-60,000 visits a year

Star Power to Promote Switzerland

Not many tourism campaigns can say they’ve got two bona fide superstars on board, but Switzerland Tourism’s ‘No Drama’ campaign announced earlier this year features two world-class names in Roger Federer and Robert DeNiro. Check out the campaign video:

SWISS Flight from Cork

Frank Wagner, General Manager Sales UK, Ireland and Iceland for the Lufthansa Group also announced the exciting news that a new SWISS flight from Cork to Geneva was starting on 19 December and that extra capacity was being added on its Dublin route.

“We are delighted to link Cork and Switzerland this winter season,” Frank said.

“Geneva offers a gateway to some of the finest winter sport areas. As the Airline of Switzerland, we have specialised in supporting our customers with their winter sports activities and therefore in addition to a range of attractive fare products, carry skiing and snowboarding equipment is free of charge.

“The new offer from Cork complements increased frequencies also from Dublin to Geneva during the winter months.”