Switzerland to allow entry with antigen test

From today, 20 December, travellers with proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid-19 will be allowed into Switzerland as long as they have a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours of arrival.

Previously, only negative PCR tests taken within three days of travel were accepted.

Also removed is the requirement to take a second test four to seven days after entering the country.

In a press release, the Federal Council said: “After consulting the cantons, the Federal Council has also adapted the testing regime for entering the country, applicable from Monday, December 20.

In addition to PCR tests taken within the previous 72 hours, rapid antigen tests taken within the previous 24 hours will also be accepted for entering Switzerland.

The requirement to take a second test four to seven days after entering the country will be waived for persons who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19.”

Rules tightened for the unvaccinated

The council also agreed to tighten measures for the unvaccinated by replacing the 3G rule with the 2G rule.

This means that only vaccinated and recovered persons will be allowed in to restaurants, cultural, sporting and leisure venues. Unvaccinated persons will still be permitted to attend outdoor events.