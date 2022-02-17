SEARCH
HomeNewsSwitzerland scraps nearly all Covid restrictions
News

Switzerland scraps nearly all Covid restrictions

By Leona Kenny
0
10

Switzerland has removed nearly all of its Covid restrictions.

People in Switzerland will no longer have to show COVID certificates in restaurants, bars or other venues such as theatres and concert halls.

Self-isolation rules will remain until the end of March. Wearing masks while visiting health care facilities and on public transport will also be required. The new policy also ends restrictions on the size of private gatherings.

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said, “Switzerland is taking a decisive and important step towards normality. The virus is there, we are learning how to live with the virus.”

Switzerland joins other European countries Denmark, The Netherlands, Norway and Sweden in scrapping nearly all restrictions.

Leona Kenny
Previous articleAir France KLM beats profit expectations for 2021
Next articleStaycity to build third aparthotel in Germany

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo
@ittn.ie
1,427 Followers
Follow

Must Read

© ITTN.ie