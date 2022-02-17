Switzerland scraps nearly all Covid restrictions

Switzerland has removed nearly all of its Covid restrictions.

People in Switzerland will no longer have to show COVID certificates in restaurants, bars or other venues such as theatres and concert halls.

Self-isolation rules will remain until the end of March. Wearing masks while visiting health care facilities and on public transport will also be required. The new policy also ends restrictions on the size of private gatherings.

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said, “Switzerland is taking a decisive and important step towards normality. The virus is there, we are learning how to live with the virus.”

Switzerland joins other European countries Denmark, The Netherlands, Norway and Sweden in scrapping nearly all restrictions.