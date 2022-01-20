SEARCH
News

Switzerland eases Covid restrictions from this weekend

By Leona Kenny
Switzerland is set to further ease its Covid-19 entry restrictions this weekend.

From 22 January fully vaccinated arrivals will no longer be required to present a negative test.

However, those who are not vaccinated or who have not recovered from Covid will still have to take a PCR or rapid antigen test prior to arrival.

Due to limited testing capacity, travellers will also no longer be required to take follow-up tests four to seven days after entry. 

A passenger locator form will only have to be completed by those travelling to Switzerland by plane or on long-distance bus service.

