SWISS Widens its Range of Winter Flights to Become More Extensive than Before Pandemic

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will be expanding its portfolio of destinations this winter. SWISS will provide services from Zurich and Geneva to 93 destinations – a wider range of points than were served in the winter before the pandemic, though with fewer frequencies. Customers will have a choice of 83 destinations from Zurich and 26 from Geneva.

SWISS is planning total capacity for the winter timetable period which is at some 80 per cent of its

2019 levels.

”Given this summer’s difficult operating situation throughout Europe’s air transport sector, we are

focusing on further stabilizing our SWISS services in the coming winter schedules,” said Chief

Commercial Officer Tamur Goudarzi Pour. “In doing so, we’ll be offering our customers a range of

flights that’s actually more extensive than it was before the pandemic. In Europe, in particular,

we’re providing an attractive choice of destinations for the colder season. At the same time,

though, we’ve been conservative in our planning and have reduced our flight programme by a

number of frequencies, to ensure that we can keep our schedules as stable as possible.”

SWISS Cheif Commerical Officer, Tamur Goudarzi Pour

SWISS travellers from Zurich will have a choice of 61 European and 22 intercontinental

destinations this winter. New to the network is the first-ever direct service to Bristol. This will prove a popular route with winter sports enthusiasts.

On the intercontinental front, SWISS flights to Asia will also be increased: Bangkok will

receive daily service again, while Singapore, Delhi and Mumbai will each have six weekly

frequencies. SWISS passengers will also be able to enjoy the new Premium Economy Class for

the first time this winter throughout the Boeing 777 long-haul fleet.

In addition to the long-haul operation to New York, SWISS’s services from Geneva will extend to

25 European destinations in the coming winter schedules.

The 2022/23 SWISS winter schedules are now available on www.swiss.com. The winter timetable

period runs from 30 October 2022 to 26 March 2023.