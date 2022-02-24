SWISS Unveils New Premium Economy Class

SWISS presented its first aircraft to be equipped with its new Premium Economy Class at Zurich Airport today.

The new class of travel complements SWISS’s existing Economy, Business and First Class. SWISS Premium Economy Class travellers will enjoy greater privacy and enhanced inflight comfort. It will be gradually installed on all 12 of the airline’s Boeing 777-300ER long-haul aircraft and is already bookable on all sales channels.

SWISS presented its first aircraft with its new Premium Economy Class at Zurich Airport today. The aircraft, Boeing 777-300ER registration HB-JNH, will be on SWISS’s Zurich-Miami services from the beginning of March.

Initially, the Premium Economy Class will be installed in all 12 of its Boeing 777-300ERs. After Miami, the next destinations with Premium Economy-equipped aircraft will be San Francisco from mid-April and São Paulo in Brazil from the end of April. Premium Economy will be available on all of SWISS’s Boeing 777-300ER routes from the end of May.

During the introductory phase for the new class of travel, customers will be offered for-a-fee upgrades to SWISS Premium Economy if it is available, either at check-in or at the departure gate.

Swiss Premium Economy Class Offering

SWISS Premium Economy travellers are given a complimentary amenity kit by Skysupply which makes innovative use of kraft paper and paper pulp to minimize plastics use. Travellers are provided with quality noise-reducing headphones to enjoy inflight audio entertainment on their 15.6-inch at-seat screen.

They receive a welcome drink and are offered a choice of three hot meals.

In Premium Economy, travellers can check in two pieces of baggage of up to 23kg each – twice baggage allowance for Economy Class. They also enjoy discounted access to the SWISS Business Lounges at Zurich and Geneva airports and to Zurich Airport’s SWISS Arrival Lounge.

A newly-developed seat for more privacy and comfort

On the Boeing 777-300ER the new SWISS Premium Economy Class will offer 24 latest-generation seats from manufacturer ZIM. The comfortable seats feature a hardshell design that enables them to be easily reclined at no inconvenience to the passenger behind. SWISS is the first airline in the Lufthansa Group to offer its customers this newly-developed ZIM Premium Economy seat. An insight into the ZIM seat manufacturing process is available here. The new SWISS Premium Economy Class can also be experienced live and full-size as a virtual 3D model via Augmented Reality (AR).