SWISS to become first airline to use solar fuel onboard

SWISS and Lufthansa have entered a strategic collaboration with Synhelion to bring solar aviation fuel to market.

The process uses concentrated sunlight to produce carbon-neutral fuel. The fuel will only produce as much CO 2 as the fuel used for its manufacture, which is a major contribution to decarbonizing air transport.

SWISS Chief Executive Officer Dieter Vranckx explains, “Our team-up with Synhelion is founded on our shared vision to make carbon-neutral flying in regular flight operations possible through the use of solar fuel. We are proud that SWISS will be the first airline in the world to fly with solar kerosene.”

“By partnering with Synhelion, we are supporting Swiss innovation and are actively pursuing and promoting the development, the market introduction and the scaling-up of this highly promising technology for producing sustainable fuels.”

Synhelion will build the first-ever facility for the industrial production of solar fuel in Germany later this year, while SWISS is set to become the first customer in 2023.