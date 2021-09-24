SWISS Reveals Plans for Winter 2021

A total of 90 destinations will be served on SWISS Airlines coming into Winter 2021.

SWISS plans to serve a total of 60 short-haul and 21 long-haul destinations from Zurich in the coming months. Short-haul destinations include Berlin, Copenhagen, Hamburg and Stockholm and various points in Eastern Europe such as Kyiv and Belgrade.

On the long-haul front, the focus will be on such key centres as Miami, New York, São Paulo, Dubai, Tel Aviv. The winter schedules also extend summer destinations which will continue to be served in the winter months.

SWISS also plans to resume service on its long-haul Geneva-New York route on selected days of the week from mid-December.

The winter timetable period will run from 31 October 2021 to 27 March 2022.