SWISS Reintroduces Duty-Free Shopping On Board

SWISS has reintroduced its inflight duty-free shopping, which was suspended for the past two-and-a-half years due to covid restrictions.

The service is being restored and Miles & More award miles can be used to purchase items in the air.

Miles & More award miles can be used to purchase items either entirely or in combination with a credit card payment.

The same applies to any articles purchased from the SWISS Saveurs inflight food and beverage range.

The new inflight sales range also puts a particular focus on Swissness, sustainability and travel-related items.

