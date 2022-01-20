SWISS raises comfort levels with new cabin

SWISS is raising comfort levels on board with their new cabin.

The airline is adopting the innovative ‘Airspace’ cabin concept for its aircraft.

The new Airspace cabin further boasts an advanced lighting system whose ‘Human Centric Lighting’ can be aligned to travellers’ biorhythms: depending on the time of day or night, the system will emit varying types of light that range from warm reds all the way to cooler blue hues.

The modern-design washrooms have been made bigger and more accessible to use for travellers with disabilities.

The first two Airbus A320neos equipped with the new Airspace cabin will enter revenue service this month.

You can experience a virtual tour of the new cabin with Head of SWISS Brand Experience Caroline Drischel here.