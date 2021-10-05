News

SWISS Makes Covid-19 Vaccine Mandatory For All Crew Staff

SWISS Makes Covid-19 Vaccine Mandatory For All Crew Staff

SWISS International Airlines will make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for all staff before flying.

All flying personnel have been instructed by the company to take Covid-19 vaccinations from November 15.

The airline says it will become impossible to continue its flight operations around the world without this mandatory vaccination measure. Hong Kong is already demanding proof of vaccination of flight crews from some destinations.

In a statement, SWISS outlined their reasons for the decision. ”Separating vaccinated and unvaccinated crew members means different management and rostering of employees. It would be impossible to ensure reliable operations and some regions could no longer be served.”

”It would seriously diminish the effectiveness of the SWISS hub system.”

The action has been taken in response to restrictions worldwide which are seeing an increasing insistence on proof of vaccination for aircrews.

Australian airline Qantas and some United States operators have already begun insisting on vaccinations for flying staff. SWISS is the first European airline to make this demand.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

Related Items

More in News

Travel Tip Tuesday: Nicola Brady, Travel Writer

Fionn DavenportOctober 5, 2021
Read More

Emirates and Qantas Extend Partnership for Extra Five Years

Fionn DavenportOctober 5, 2021
Read More

Travelodge Targets Business Travellers with New Offering

Fionn DavenportOctober 5, 2021
Read More

IATA Commits to Net-Zero Carbon Target by 2050

Leona KennyOctober 5, 2021
Read More

Très Bien: Air France Wins four Skytrax World Airline Awards 2021

Fionn DavenportOctober 5, 2021
Read More

Australia to Remain Closed to International Tourists until 2022

Fionn DavenportOctober 5, 2021
Read More

Ryanair to Add More than 200 Cabin Crew in UK

Fionn DavenportOctober 5, 2021
Read More

oneworld Aims for 10% Sustainable Aviation Fuel by 2030

Fionn DavenportOctober 5, 2021
Read More

Emerald Airlines Leases Four Aircraft from Nordic Aviation Capital

Fionn DavenportOctober 5, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn