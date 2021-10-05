SWISS Makes Covid-19 Vaccine Mandatory For All Crew Staff

SWISS International Airlines will make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for all staff before flying.

All flying personnel have been instructed by the company to take Covid-19 vaccinations from November 15.

The airline says it will become impossible to continue its flight operations around the world without this mandatory vaccination measure. Hong Kong is already demanding proof of vaccination of flight crews from some destinations.

In a statement, SWISS outlined their reasons for the decision. ”Separating vaccinated and unvaccinated crew members means different management and rostering of employees. It would be impossible to ensure reliable operations and some regions could no longer be served.”

”It would seriously diminish the effectiveness of the SWISS hub system.”

The action has been taken in response to restrictions worldwide which are seeing an increasing insistence on proof of vaccination for aircrews.

Australian airline Qantas and some United States operators have already begun insisting on vaccinations for flying staff. SWISS is the first European airline to make this demand.