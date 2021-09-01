SWISS Launches New Experiences for Business and First Class

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) are launching new experiences onboard for business and first class guests.

The new experiences are designed to ensure guests are given freedom when it comes to their inflight journey.

Taste of Switzerland

SWISS is introducing a new Taste of Switzerland programme on its long haul services. Guests are given the option of selected Switzerland creations as their inflight meal.

Dishes include veal and lobster, served with regional wines and speciality cheese to reflect the Switzerland cuisine.

The meals will be prepared by chefs who have participated in the Taste of Switzerland culinary programme in recent years.

Since the programme began in 2002, over 70 guest chefs have been spotted including Silvio Germann, Jean-Marc Soldati and Mike Wehrler.

Business Class Service

SWISS is also initiating a new Business Class service. Guests can choose to receive their starter, main course and dessert altogether and at a time of their choice, as opposed to the traditional service.

The additional food service served shortly before landing has been replaced by a new ‘SWISS Bistro’ concept. This consists of a new menu with a range of hot items, such as a Swiss beef burger cold items and snacks.